Mercedes Mone is not taking commitments outside the company because of money or greed, says Major AEW name

Mercedes Mone has been on a generational run of being the belt collector in professional wrestling. She has been winning titles all across the globe to complete her collection and make new records in the business. Recently, AEW President Tony Khan talked about Mone's true motive behind collaborating with different promotions around the world.

Ad

The CEO recently won the WPW Women's Championship by defeating Jody Threat at Rumble in the Burt 3. Before that, Mone competed at an independent promotion called Bodyslam in Denmark, where she won the Bodyslam Women's Title by beating Aliss Ink. The former WWE star has been elevating several such promotions over the past year by competing in their ring for their titles.

Speaking on Z100 New York, Tony Khan said that Mercedes Mone enjoys wrestling. Therefore, she loves to collaborate with such promotions to meet young stars. Khan added that The CEO does not earn much from these small promotions, but she loves the art of professional wrestling. Therefore, she likes to build these companies as major promotions in the business down the line.

Ad

Trending

“It's not about pure greed and money for Mercedes, because a lot of these places she's wrestling — Winnipeg, Canada, Denmark — they're not the highest paying places. She's not really making money from these. She loves wrestling, she loves building up companies, she loves meeting new young stars, and she really cares about the craft and the sport of wrestling. It’s about a competition, so as a competitor, she wants to go out and fight all over the world.” he said [H/T: @WrestlePurists/X]

Ad

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Check out the full interview below:

Ad

Mercedes Mone is set to appear on AEW Dynamite this week

Mercedes Mone has captured 12 belts in the world of professional wrestling. At AEW WrestleDream, The CEO defeated Mina Shirakawa to become the Interim ROH Women's Television Champion. It was a monumental victory for the former WWE star, and she is set to address it on this week's episode of Dynamite.

Ad

Tony Khan took to X to announce that the AEW TBS Champion will appear on Dynamite to host a special celebration. She will address her title wins all over the last weekend in this special segment that will be one of the key elements of this week's show.

With that said, only time will tell what AEW has planned for Mercedes Mone's special celebration on Dynamite. It will be interesting to see whether this pushes her into new trouble or propels The CEO toward her next title in her quest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anugrah Tyagi Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.



He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.



Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences