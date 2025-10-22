Tony Khan makes a huge announcement on Mercedes Mone's immediate AEW future

Mercedes Mone is one of AEW's most important names. She is the reigning TBS Champion and is likely to hold this title for several more months. Interestingly, she holds many other titles from various promotions, including the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship and the CMLL World Women's Championship, among others. The former Sasha Banks currently holds twelve titles in total. At WrestleDream 2025, she dethroned Mina Shirakawa to become the new Interim ROH Women's World Television Champion. A day later, she won the Winnipeg Pro Wrestling's WPW Women's Championship by defeating Jody Threat. A few hours ago, Tony Khan made a massive announcement regarding her immediate future.Tony Khan announced on X that Mercedes Mone will celebrate her achievement of holding twelve belts simultaneously on this week's Dynamite.&quot;Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite 8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + HBO Max TOMORROW, Wed 10/22! 12 Belts Moné Celebration The CEO @MercedesVarnado retained her @CMLL_OFICIAL Women’s World Title + her TBS Title, and won 2 new belts last weekend! UltiMoné has a lot to celebrate, TOMORROW NIGHT!&quot; he wrote.Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette does not get the appeal in Mercedes MoneFormer wrestling Jim Cornette has been quite vocal about his hate for Mercedes Mone. On a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the 64-year-old called the former WWE star a rotten actress and physically unimpressive.&quot;She's a rotten actress. She's physically unimpressive; she's, to me, in the ring because she misses as much as she hits, or she's trying to hold her wig on top, and you know, but she loves what she's doing. We can't deny that; she's just not really very good at any of the parts of it. And did I mention those rotten promos? But she's got dedication,&quot; Cornette said.Regardless of Cornette's thoughts, Tony Khan keeps pushing Mone. Only time will tell what the future holds for her in the company.