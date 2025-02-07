Mercedes Mone teases blockbuster match against Tony Khan's latest AEW signing

Mercedes Mone arrived in AEW last year and has had some huge matches against the likes of Stephanie Vaquer, Mina Shirakawa, Willow Nightingale, and more. The CEO also has her sights set on Tony Khan's new signing, Megan Bayne.

On the February 1st edition of AEW Collision, Megan Bayne won her first match in All Elite Wrestling, and following the match, she was announced as All Elite. The female star's AEW in-ring debut came during the women's casino gauntlet at Dynamite Maximum Carnage on January 15th.

In the recent edition of her MoneMag newsletter, Mercedes Mone questioned whether Megan Bayne will hop on the "Mone Train." The CEO said that she'll be keeping a close eye on her and hyped up Megan Bayne's future in the company:

Trending

"I can't wait to see what's next for Megan Bayne! Will she take the wrestling world by storm and hop on the Moné Train? You better believe I'll be keeping a close eye on her every move. Get ready, AEW, because Megan Bayne is here to make waves, and she's only getting started." [H/T: Fightful]

Mariah May claims AEW is worried she'll outshine Mercedes Mone

Mariah May has quickly become one of the top female stars in All Elite Wrestling since betraying her friend Toni Storm and dethroning her to become Women's World Champion last year. The promotion has done a great job in keeping Mariah and TBS Champion separate; however, they are destined to cross paths one day.

In an interview with The Wrestling Classic, Mariah May claimed that All Elite Wrestling doesn't give her more in-ring segments because she would totally outshine Mercedes Mone:

"I think that’s a total and utter waste of my time and disrespectful to me as the World Champion, but what’s new? All AEW does is disrespect me and keep me backstage when I’m the best person they have on the mic, and I’m stuck backstage. They don’t want me out there because I’m gonna outshine their golden girl, Mercedes," she said.

The fans will have to wait and see if Mone and May get booked in a segment together soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback