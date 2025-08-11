  • home icon
Message from huge star to Kenny Omega surfaces, demanding he come to WWE

By Tejas Pagare
Published Aug 11, 2025 04:26 GMT
Kenny Omega is a former AEW World Champion [Image Credit: AEW on X]

A blockbuster celebrity recently requested AEW star Kenny Omega to jump ship to WWE. The Cleaner has long been considered one of the best wrestlers in the world. Shockingly, he has never been part of the global sports entertainment juggernaut. He was one of the key pioneers in the establishment of AEW. NBA star Tyrese Haliburton recently suggested that he should go to WWE.

The Indiana Pacers star is known for his love for WWE. Not only has he made multiple appearances for the promotion, but he also discussed the sport during many media events. Triple H often interacts with him on social media. His popularity always brings eyes to the TV when he is on screen.

A recent comment from Tyrese Haliburton has been going viral on social media lately, where he wrote that Kenny Omega should join WWE, where they make stars.

Another wrestling veteran also suggested that Kenny Omega join WWE

Fans have been wondering what it would be like for the former AEW World Champion in WWE.

While speaking on Keeping It 100 OFFICIAL, Konnan said that WWE will give him the star treatment now that he already has a decorated career.

"I know that he was working without a contract, which he was unhappy about, but I don't how long he has on his contract. But bro, the guy's got to be like 40, 41, 42, somewhere like that okay? And is that where you want to end your career? You already had a grip of five star matches, you don't need to prove anything else. Go to WWE and get the star treatment and don't be a big fish in a little pond," he said.
youtube-cover

It will be interesting to see if the former AEW World Champion will ever join the global sports entertainment juggernaut.

Edited by Harish Raj S
