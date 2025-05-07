Triple H shares two-word reaction celebrating Tyrese Haliburton's clutch heroics earning Pacers 2-0 advantage

On Tuesday, Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers managed to secure a 2-0 series lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers thanks to some late-game heroics from Tyrese Haliburton.

While the Cleveland Cavaliers, who were without Evan Mobley, De'Andre Hunter, and Darius Garland, jumped out to a big lead early, Haliburton and the Pacers managed to outscore them 36-21 in the fourth quarter en route to a 120-119 win.

Given that Tyrese Haliburton is a big WWE fan, and has previously done guest appearances for the WWE, Triple H was quick to react on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In response to a clip of Haliburton getting his own offensive board and then nailing a game-winning 3 on the road, Triple H wrote:

"Game. Over."

According to ESPN, teams who were down by seven or more points heading into the final minute of play are just 3-1,640 since the league started tracking the stat during the 1997-98 season.

Two of those three wins are for the Indiana Pacers, with one being Tuesday's Game 1 win and the other being a Game 5 win against Milwaukee during the first round.

Additionally, according to OptaSTATS, Haliburton is the only play in the past 20 years to rebound his own miss and then hit a game-winning 3-pointer during the final 15 seconds of action.

Looking back at Tyrese Haliburton's previous guest appearances on WWE shows

Part of the reason that Tyrese Haliburton's late-game heroics against the Cleveland Cavaliers caught the attention of Triple H is because the Pacers star has made guest appearances for the WWE in the past.

Almost exactly a year ago, Haliburton and Jalen Brunson came face-to-face during an episode of WWE SmackDown shortly after the Pacers sent the Knicks packing in the playoffs.

At the time, the WWE was hosting SmackDown at Madison Square Garden, and given the series between the Pacers and the Knicks, the company decided to make use of the situation, with Haliburton helping Logan Paul, and Brunson helping LA Knight.

A few months back, in late January, Haliburton also notably made a guest appearance on SmackDown, where he gave his picks for the WWE's Royal Rumble, further highlighting just how big of a WWE fan the Pacers guard is.

As Haliburton and the Pacers look to eliminate the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers and advance to the Eastern Conference finals, it's clear that the young standout has the support of the WWE community behind him.

