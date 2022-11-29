"Messed with so many individuals in the company" - Twitter erupts after top manager confirms CM Punk's exit from AEW 

Wrestling fans on Twitter reacted to CM Punk's exit from AEW seemingly being confirmed by Stokely Hathaway.

According to the AEW manager, Punk was scheduled to feud with The Firm. However, those plans were eventually canceled, as the former two-time AEW World Champion hasn't returned since his verbal tirade after the All Out pay-per-view.

Taking to Twitter, fans criticized Punk, claiming that his actions have messed with numerous individuals within AEW. However, a portion of fans didn't seem pleased with the idea of The Firm feuding with The Second City Saint.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

Godspeedzilla @WallyNox6 @DrainBamager Punk's actions messed with so many individuals in the company. Its a shame @DrainBamager Punk's actions messed with so many individuals in the company. Its a shame

Shane’s birthday tweet @gambale_anthony @DrainBamager Punk fears Stokley, so that’s a fair reason to not want to be involved in a feud with him. I for one wouldn’t wanna have a promo off against Hathaway @DrainBamager Punk fears Stokley, so that’s a fair reason to not want to be involved in a feud with him. I for one wouldn’t wanna have a promo off against Hathaway

AdReNaLiN @PawanRa23041189 @DrainBamager Goddamn it.. Another missed opportunity.. What else is gonna unfold from this fallout?🤦 @DrainBamager Goddamn it.. Another missed opportunity.. What else is gonna unfold from this fallout?🤦

BK @THEBKSLAVE1969 twitter.com/DrainBamager/s… Drain Loves The Acclaimed. ✂️ @DrainBamager Stokely Hathaway says that everything that was supposed to happen with The Firm did not happen post-All Out. They were supposed to directly feud with who is no longer in the company, CM Punk.



Stoke was hand chosen for the role when Punk said, "Hey, I want to work with this guy." Stokely Hathaway says that everything that was supposed to happen with The Firm did not happen post-All Out. They were supposed to directly feud with who is no longer in the company, CM Punk.Stoke was hand chosen for the role when Punk said, "Hey, I want to work with this guy." https://t.co/WokkFb7Rgp Lowkey glad we weren't forced to watch Big Cass vs CM Punk on Rampage Lowkey glad we weren't forced to watch Big Cass vs CM Punk on Rampage 💀 twitter.com/DrainBamager/s…

Seven Costanza @AlexLorenzoCT Drain Loves The Acclaimed. ✂️ @DrainBamager Stokely Hathaway says that everything that was supposed to happen with The Firm did not happen post-All Out. They were supposed to directly feud with who is no longer in the company, CM Punk.



Stoke was hand chosen for the role when Punk said, "Hey, I want to work with this guy." Stokely Hathaway says that everything that was supposed to happen with The Firm did not happen post-All Out. They were supposed to directly feud with who is no longer in the company, CM Punk.Stoke was hand chosen for the role when Punk said, "Hey, I want to work with this guy." https://t.co/WokkFb7Rgp Lmao imagine how bad the firm vs punk was…. He either beats all of them at once or has a big match with 1 of them and that would have been disaster twitter.com/drainbamager/s… Lmao imagine how bad the firm vs punk was…. He either beats all of them at once or has a big match with 1 of them and that would have been disaster twitter.com/drainbamager/s…

Dylan St. Clair @Saint_56 Drain Loves The Acclaimed. ✂️ @DrainBamager Stokely Hathaway says that everything that was supposed to happen with The Firm did not happen post-All Out. They were supposed to directly feud with who is no longer in the company, CM Punk.



Stoke was hand chosen for the role when Punk said, "Hey, I want to work with this guy." Stokely Hathaway says that everything that was supposed to happen with The Firm did not happen post-All Out. They were supposed to directly feud with who is no longer in the company, CM Punk.Stoke was hand chosen for the role when Punk said, "Hey, I want to work with this guy." https://t.co/WokkFb7Rgp Definitely felt that way. Their plans had to be majorly rewritten due to Punk. twitter.com/DrainBamager/s… Definitely felt that way. Their plans had to be majorly rewritten due to Punk. twitter.com/DrainBamager/s…

Healthy Masculinity Guru @PerfectGameLex Drain Loves The Acclaimed. ✂️ @DrainBamager Stokely Hathaway says that everything that was supposed to happen with The Firm did not happen post-All Out. They were supposed to directly feud with who is no longer in the company, CM Punk.



Stoke was hand chosen for the role when Punk said, "Hey, I want to work with this guy." Stokely Hathaway says that everything that was supposed to happen with The Firm did not happen post-All Out. They were supposed to directly feud with who is no longer in the company, CM Punk.Stoke was hand chosen for the role when Punk said, "Hey, I want to work with this guy." https://t.co/WokkFb7Rgp Tony Khan should give the book to someone who has more experience and (more importantly) a stronger ability to improvise in such situations. twitter.com/drainbamager/s… Tony Khan should give the book to someone who has more experience and (more importantly) a stronger ability to improvise in such situations. twitter.com/drainbamager/s…

Brian Fox @justaguy620 Drain Loves The Acclaimed. ✂️ @DrainBamager Stokely Hathaway says that everything that was supposed to happen with The Firm did not happen post-All Out. They were supposed to directly feud with who is no longer in the company, CM Punk.



Stoke was hand chosen for the role when Punk said, "Hey, I want to work with this guy." Stokely Hathaway says that everything that was supposed to happen with The Firm did not happen post-All Out. They were supposed to directly feud with who is no longer in the company, CM Punk.Stoke was hand chosen for the role when Punk said, "Hey, I want to work with this guy." https://t.co/WokkFb7Rgp The firm being directionless makes more sense now twitter.com/drainbamager/s… The firm being directionless makes more sense now twitter.com/drainbamager/s…

stefan. 🦍🖤 @forevercapping Drain Loves The Acclaimed. ✂️ @DrainBamager Stokely Hathaway says that everything that was supposed to happen with The Firm did not happen post-All Out. They were supposed to directly feud with who is no longer in the company, CM Punk.



Stoke was hand chosen for the role when Punk said, "Hey, I want to work with this guy." Stokely Hathaway says that everything that was supposed to happen with The Firm did not happen post-All Out. They were supposed to directly feud with who is no longer in the company, CM Punk.Stoke was hand chosen for the role when Punk said, "Hey, I want to work with this guy." https://t.co/WokkFb7Rgp Man they can honestly still do it. MJF didnt fire them for no reason. I thought of the whole story was gonna be The Firm being Punk’s guys from the beginning and it would have set up the double turn eventually. twitter.com/drainbamager/s… Man they can honestly still do it. MJF didnt fire them for no reason. I thought of the whole story was gonna be The Firm being Punk’s guys from the beginning and it would have set up the double turn eventually. twitter.com/drainbamager/s…

🎄Xmas Tap☃️ @wiretaup Drain Loves The Acclaimed. ✂️ @DrainBamager Stokely Hathaway says that everything that was supposed to happen with The Firm did not happen post-All Out. They were supposed to directly feud with who is no longer in the company, CM Punk.



Stoke was hand chosen for the role when Punk said, "Hey, I want to work with this guy." Stokely Hathaway says that everything that was supposed to happen with The Firm did not happen post-All Out. They were supposed to directly feud with who is no longer in the company, CM Punk.Stoke was hand chosen for the role when Punk said, "Hey, I want to work with this guy." https://t.co/WokkFb7Rgp We have found the first actual victim of CM Punk's meltdown. twitter.com/DrainBamager/s… We have found the first actual victim of CM Punk's meltdown. twitter.com/DrainBamager/s…

Erick Jones @SoulArtist247 Drain Loves The Acclaimed. ✂️ @DrainBamager Stokely Hathaway says that everything that was supposed to happen with The Firm did not happen post-All Out. They were supposed to directly feud with who is no longer in the company, CM Punk.



Stoke was hand chosen for the role when Punk said, "Hey, I want to work with this guy." Stokely Hathaway says that everything that was supposed to happen with The Firm did not happen post-All Out. They were supposed to directly feud with who is no longer in the company, CM Punk.Stoke was hand chosen for the role when Punk said, "Hey, I want to work with this guy." https://t.co/WokkFb7Rgp In the words of Jack Bauer “Damn It” 🤦🏿‍♂️ this would’ve been Money. twitter.com/drainbamager/s… In the words of Jack Bauer “Damn It” 🤦🏿‍♂️ this would’ve been Money. twitter.com/drainbamager/s…

The Firm debuted at All Out by helping MJF win the Casino Ladder Match, guaranteeing him a shot at the AEW World Championship. The group consists of The Gunn Club, W. Morrissey,

With CM Punk being absent from AEW TV, The Firm shifted its focus on the feud between MJF and Jon Moxley. Leading up to Full Gear, the faction attacked both Moxley and the newly crowned AEW World Champion, who is no longer a part of the faction.

In case you missed it, you can check out the AEW Rampage results here.

Jim Cornette believes that The Elite will not be able to uphold AEW without CM Punk

Jim Cornette recently put The Elite on notice once again. Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, he claimed that The Elite's in-ring abilities appeal to a smaller audience.

Cornette believes that The Elite's style of wrestling won't sell to a mainstream audience:

“This s**t appeals to a small but very dedicated audience of people who don’t like wrestling, they like f**king stunts and flips, and this cannot and never will sell mainstream, there’s no content to it."

Cornette further claimed that stars like CM Punk, MJF, and FTR are being held down in AEW because of the company's EVPs:

“When they have the real good matches, when they had MJF and [CM] Punk, they had s**t that made sense on an intermittent frequent basis," said Cornette. "FTR’s matches against anyone other than [The Young Bucks], the people get into it. They understand it, they like it, it makes sense and they’re watching it. But unfortunately, not only can most of this roster not do that and perform like that, but the ones that can are held down because they’re not the friends of the g*d d**n EVP’s who want these circus f**king exhibitions.”

It remains to be seen if CM Punk will ever return to AEW or if he is permanently done with the promotion.

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : 0 votes