"Michael Cole just buried Tony Khan" - Twitter explodes to WWE taking shots at the AEW CEO during Elimination Chamber

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Feb 19, 2023 20:26 IST
Michael Cole (left), Tony Khan (right)

Fans recently flooded social media with hilarious reactions to WWE commentator Michael Cole taking a veiled shot at AEW President Tony Khan at Elimination Chamber.

Tony Khan previously had substantial animosity with sports journalist Ariel Helwani. After the All Elite President had appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show, the latter had expressed disdain for how the interview went. This had prompted a rather enraged tweet from Tony down the line, where he claimed that Helwani was a fraudster.

WWE has seemingly taken notice of the feud, as Michael Cole took a cheeky jibe at Tony Khan at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. This then led to a number of fans taking to Twitter to react to the incident.

@wallflowerperry Michael Cole just buried Tony khan.
@GettingOverCast Such a good zing by Cole. Love it.
@GettingOverCast Cole cutting deep 🔥🔥🔥
@GettingOverCast Michael Cole with the sickest burn. The delivery https://t.co/6Uw8fRT2Sb
Michael Cole, sir, you win hahaha!
@meteoras I’m sure this just hurt his heart.
@Shrpshootr_ @TonyKhan @arielhelwani vince was probably in his ear telling him to say that
@Shrpshootr_ @TonyKhan @arielhelwani Ha that was pretty good
@Shrpshootr_ @TonyKhan @arielhelwani https://t.co/vChUhFCS05
@Shrpshootr_ @TonyKhan @arielhelwani Tony Khan buries himself every time he opens his mouth. It’s why he is the laughingstock of the Pro Wrestling world

A WWE veteran believes Tony Khan is too naive in his way of managing AEW

While Tony Khan has certainly created a potential competitor against WWE with his Jacksonville-based promotion, Jim Cornette thinks that his personality is problematic in terms of managing the business.

In a recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran stated that Tony was not similar to "Paul Heyman" in his approach. He also spoke about the All Elite President's misplaced optimism.

"I don't think anybody is going to accuse Tony of being a crook or a manipulative, you know, like a Paul Heyman figure that's manipulating everybody from behind the scenes for his own selfish purposes. He is not that person, he is not that smart. That's why he is where he's at because he came into wrestling thinking all these guys were going to be his friends because he is giving 'em jobs and everybody's going to be happy with each other because everyboy enjoys each other in the wrestling business." [13:40 onwards]
youtube-cover

As of now, it remains to be seen if Tony Khan will respond to these criticisms in the near future.

What do you make of Jim Cornette's words? Sound off in the comments section below!

