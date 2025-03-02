Michael Cole mentions former AEW champion at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 

A former AEW World Champion was namedropped by Michael Cole during WWE Elimination Chamber. He mentioned a major record related to the Premium Live Event that the major star still holds.

Bryan Danielson is regarded as one of the most decorated wrestlers of all time. He has made a name for himself in all the promotions he's been with. Despite now being retired from full-time wrestling, the legacy he created continues to be showcased.

During John Cena's entrance for the Men's Elimination Chamber match, Michael Cole began to talk about some interesting history he shared with the structure. He mentioned how Cena had three wins to his name, and he was tied with Daniel Bryan for second all-time. Triple H still holds the record for the most Chamber wins, with four.

The American Dragon won the match in 2012, 2019, and 2021. In his first two victories, he entered as the champion and successfully retained his title against five other men. His win in 2021 was unique, as the winner had to face Universal Champion Roman Reigns immediately after the match. He ended up falling short of dethroning the Tribal Chief despite braving the Elimination Chamber.

Now, it remains to be seen who will join the great icons in WWE's history as this year's winner of the match.

