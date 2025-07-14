Michael Cole mentions top AEW star at Evolution 2025; uses WWE name

Michael Cole mentioned a certain top AEW star tonight at WWE Evolution. He namedropped the individual using her former ring name when she was still with the company.

Ad

Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) has left her legacy as one of the pioneers of the Women's Revolution in the Stamford-based promotion. She is a seven-time Women's Champion, including her single reign in NXT, and was also part of the Four Horsewomen, who to this day are still considered some of the top female stars of the past decade.

During the WWE Evolution PLE tonight, Michael Cole highlighted how in 2015, Stephanie McMahon initiated the Women's Revolution by introducing three of the four Horsewomen to the main roster. These were Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and former Sasha Banks. They ushered in a new era of women's wrestling.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cole has made sure to constantly mention the impact of this moment throughout the night, as he also did so during the pre-show.

Despite The CEO being the only one among the four who is no longer with the company, they have not forgotten to include her in the conversations. Charlotte Flair recently posted a photo of the four of them to commemorate 10 years since then, when the Four Horsewomen changed WWE for the better.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!