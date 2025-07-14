Michael Cole mentions top AEW star at Evolution 2025; uses WWE name

Michael Cole mentioned a certain top AEW star tonight at WWE Evolution. He namedropped the individual using her former ring name when she was still with the company.
Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) has left her legacy as one of the pioneers of the Women's Revolution in the Stamford-based promotion. She is a seven-time Women's Champion, including her single reign in NXT, and was also part of the Four Horsewomen, who to this day are still considered some of the top female stars of the past decade.
During the WWE Evolution PLE tonight, Michael Cole highlighted how in 2015, Stephanie McMahon initiated the Women's Revolution by introducing three of the four Horsewomen to the main roster. These were Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and former Sasha Banks. They ushered in a new era of women's wrestling.
Cole has made sure to constantly mention the impact of this moment throughout the night, as he also did so during the pre-show.
Despite The CEO being the only one among the four who is no longer with the company, they have not forgotten to include her in the conversations. Charlotte Flair recently posted a photo of the four of them to commemorate 10 years since then, when the Four Horsewomen changed WWE for the better.
