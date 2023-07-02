Michael Cole namedropped major AEW star at WWE Money in the Bank 2023

WWE Commentator Michael Cole has just namedropped AEW star, Bryan Danielson. This occurred during the main event of WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view. The match featured The Bloodline Civil War between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa taking on The Usos.

Danielson worked previously for the Stamford-based promotion for more than a decade and is a grand slam champion. He has achieved almost every milestone a WWE Superstar can achieve and has been in the main event of several pay-per-views. His infamous "Yes" chants are one of the most iconic chants of the last decade.

The namedrop occurred before the match when WWE commentator Michael Cole brought up Roman Reigns' tweet earlier that day before the match. This showed a throwback to WrestleMania 2021 when Reigns defended his Universal Championship against Edge and Bryan Danielson. The Tribal Chief stacked the two on top of each other and pinned both at the same time. This ended up being one of Daneilson's last matches with the promotion.

Bryan Danielson's long stint with WWE leaves him as one of the best to ever do it, and may even earn him some recognition long after his career will be over. However, even after departing the company, he would go on to AEW, and continue improving his resume as one of the best in the world.

Blockbuster match for AEW star Bryan Danielson cancelled due to his injury

AEW star Bryan Danielson competed in one of the most anticipated matches of the year to date recently. His dream match against one of the world's best, NJPW superstar Kazuchika Okada went down to be a dream come true indeed. Despite putting on a show and getting the victory, The American Dragon injured his arm. These injuries have ruined some plans that the Jacksonville-based promotion had for him post-Forbidden Door.

In the recent release of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was revealed that plans involving Danielson included a match against Tomohiro Ishii. The two were reportedly set to fight on the AEW Dynamite after Forbidden Door and be a part of the Blood and Guts match this year. Instead, Jon Moxley took his place in the match.

“There was talk of a Danielson vs. Ishii singles match (which was to happen this week but Jon Moxley took his place) as well as his being in a Blood and Guts (match) with The Elite vs. BCC on 7/19 in Boston, but obviously Danielson won’t be able to be part of anything soon.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

Bryan Danielson has had an eventful career over the last decade.

What was your most memorable memory of The American Dragon? Let us know in the comments section below.

