Michael Cole namedrops major AEW star on WWE SmackDown

Michael Cole mentioned a major AEW star during tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. The wrestler who was namedropped is none other than Christian Cage.

Tonight, the Friday Night Show was live from Madison Square Garden. One of the major segments was The Grayson Waller Effect with special guest Edge.

The Australian wrestler claimed that The Rated-R Superstar had shown up to announce his retirement. However, Edge had other plans. Rather than stating that he was done with pro wrestling, he challenged Grayson Waller to a one-on-one match.

Waller accepted the challenge, and the match was announced for later in the night. It was going to be Waller's in-ring debut on WWE SmackDown.

As the match began, the former NXT Superstar was quick to attack. Halfway through, Waller hit one of his signature moves, 'The Rollins Unprettier.' It is a modified version of Christian Cage's finishing maneuver.

Upon seeing the move, Michael Cole mentioned that Grayson Waller took a page from Edge and his best friend's book.

"Oh! A Twisted Unprettier by Waller. Taking a page out of Edge and Christian's playbook but nonetheless, Edge able to kick out," Michael Cole said. [00:07 - 00:17]

David @_david0_0 #Smackdown hearing michael cole say edge and christian warmed my heart 🥹 hearing michael cole say edge and christian warmed my heart 🥹💙 #Smackdown https://t.co/EK9E7q1NfI

In the end, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion managed to counter Waller's finishing move with The Spear and picked up the win.

What was your reaction to Cole namedropping the AEW star? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

