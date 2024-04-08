Michael Cole namedrops two top AEW stars at WrestleMania 40

Just moments before the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania XL, Michael Cole namedropped two popular AEW stars and their history with WWE. These would be Adam Copeland (Fka Edge) and Bryan Danielson.

Roman Reigns is headed towards his 31st title defence tonight at The Showcase of the Immortals. His reign has gone on for 1316 days, one of the longest in the company's history. Cole and the commentary team decided to give a run-down of the historical title reign.

While Reigns was making his entrance, he detailed how the Tribal Chief had beaten several well-known figures in the industry during his title reign. He then named Edge and Daniel Bryan among those he had beaten.

Both AEW stars have gotten the chance to challenge Reigns one-on-one, but these three men had themselves an incredible bout at WrestleMania 37. Despite the many chances, no one has dethroned Roman Reigns to this day.

At this point, it remains to be seen if the number of successful title defences will increase, as Cody Rhodes has the chance to dethrone Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania XL. With this being a Bloodline Rules match, The American Nightmare will definitely be at a disadvantage.

