Michael Cole's recent remarks sparks conflicting debate between AEW and WWE fans

Michael Cole recently made a major claim regarding WWE, and their approach towards wrestling. This began a major discourse among the fans, with AEW fans making a major counterargument.

Cole noted, while speaking on the Impaulsive podcast, that the Stamford-based promotion can no longer be considered a professional wrestling company as they have been a sports entertainment company that is storyline-centric. He also noted that this was part of the reason why Netflix struck a partnership with them.

A fan on X/Twitter then claimed that since this was the case, they could now consider AEW as the number one professional wrestling company. Many fans feel that the Tony Khan-led company emphasizes in-ring competition but also tells stories alongside the action. They do some of it similarly to WWE, but the wrestling part of it is the major focus.

Several fans agreed with this take, as they too believed that the other company should technically be labeled as "sports entertainment." Their focus on the professional wrestling side of things should be enough to put them at number one, according to the fans.

Others still disagreed with this take, as they mentioned that regardless of what is said and done, WWE is still on top. They claimed that WWE remained the top professional wrestling company in the world, despite having storytelling as their main focus.

Michael Cole revealed how long he'll remain in WWE

The legendary commentator has been with the company for almost three decades now. During his same appearance on Logan Paul's podcast, he also spoke about how he'll continue to remain with them moving forward.

He revealed that he had signed a new contract with the promotion, and how this would guarantee him being there for a few more years to come. Michael Cole also mentioned how he felt like he was truly valued by WWE and for his long stint with them.

"I just signed a brand new contract with the company, so I’m gonna be here for a number of years. The company really made me feel, for the first time, that I was really important to this place. After 28 years," he said. [H/T - The Sportster]

WWE and AEW are two of the biggest players in the pro wrestling world. Each has its take on professional wrestling, and fans continue to enjoy their respective product. Which type of product do you prefer?

