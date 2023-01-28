Michael Cole seemingly references former AEW star's popular promo on WWE SmackDown

During tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, Michael Cole seemingly referenced a former AEW star's promo from almost four years ago to hype up his return. That was none other than The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes.

One of the biggest surprises of 2022, was The American Nightmare's return to WWE at WrestleMania 38. Since his arrival, Rhodes has been feuding with The Visionary Seth Rollins.

During a weightlifting session ahead of his Hell In A Cell match against Rollins, Cody Rhodes tore his pectoral muscle. Despite the injury he wrestled in the match and won. But due to the injury he was forced to undergo surgery thus was sidelined due to injury.

Last week, Rhodes revealed that he will be making his return to The Royal Rumble. He talked about coming back to fulfill the sole purpose of his return to WWE.

During tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Michael Cole was hyping up the premium live event, followed by talking about Cody Rhodes. Cole mentioned that the American Nightmare is "undeniable". This was seemingly a reference to one of Rhodes' emotional promo segments during his time in AEW.

This year's Royal Rumble will be Cody's first Rumble since 2016 and his first match since last June.

Do you think the former AEW star can fulfill his dream? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

