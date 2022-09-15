Mick Foley shares huge praise for former WWE personality's contribution to AEW

Mick Foley believes that former WWE Superstar Taz has apparently outdone himself in his contribution to AEW.
Taz has appeared sporadically in AEW since Promotion's first year, and in 2020, he was officially signed to the company. Since then, he has been acting as one of the most prominent commentators in Tony Khan's company.
Apart from being a staple in the commentary box, he also created a group 'Team Taz'. However, the faction has now been disbanded since the on-screen feud between Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks started.
Speaking about Taz's accomplishments and what he brings to the table in AEW, WWE legend Mick Foley posted a tweet praising the veteran.
".@OfficialTAZ is still one of the best announcers in the business."
Taz's son, Hook, has also followed in his footsteps and bagged the FTW Championship title after defeating Ricky Starks. Despite the title being unsanctioned, it clearly holds a lot of value in the eyes of the veteran, who seems elated at his son's progress in the Brand.
Fans had a variety of reactions to the WWE Legend's tweet
Mick Foley's high praise of Taz seemingly opened the floodgates to a number of reactions on social media, most of which were positive.
Many fans agreed with Foley's proclamation, applauding Taz's contribution to AEW.
Furthermore, a number of fans commented on his entertaining camaraderie with other announcers like William Regal and Excalibur.
While Taz has been quite successful in his role so far, his faction falling apart was a result of a heated feud between his former disciple Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs.
With the rivalry seemingly nowhere near its end, it remains to be seen whether the veteran will play any role in it in the coming weeks or not.
Do you agree with the WWE legend Mick Foley? Sound off in the comments below!
