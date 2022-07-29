WWE legend says he "choked up" after witnessing Hook's first title win in AEW

Hook recently won his first title in AEW after a short but intense match on Dynamite this week.

While Ricky Starks carried the FTW title for a considerable period of time, his reign was ended by his own stablemate. Hook answered his challenge this week after Starks defeated Danhausen in a squash match. Continuing his undefeated streak, the cold-hearted devil made the Absolute tap out to his redrum submission move.

In an appearance on AEW: Uncut, WWE legend Taz heaped praise on his son for bagging the title. Taz also praised Ricky Starks, for making a renegade belt like the FTW a coveted prize in AEW.

"This is very surreal for me, that Hook won this championship that I created decades ago and did not expect this to happen. Um, Ricky Starks was an amazing Champion, and he did rise this belt higher, and brought it into prominence, he did. But, the new champion, who happens to be my son, having this title is very strange for me but awesome. I don't think I have ever been choked up at the end of a match, as a broadcaster, like this ever." (0:00 - 0:40)

You can check out the full video here:

While Hook snatched the title from Ricky Starks, the Absolute seems to have bigger things on his mind right now. Fans will have to see what Powerhouse Hobbs' attack on Starks will entail in the coming weeks.

Another former WWE star praised Hook's win in AEW

Adding to Taz's praise, former WWE veteran Bully Ray also expressed appreciation for the young AEW star.

Bully Ray recently took to Twitter to give credit to Tony Khan for the simple execution of the angle.

"KISS “Keep it simple stupid.” Thats what Starks and Hook did … and it worked. Thats what Hobbs and Starks did … and it worked."

Bully Ray @bullyray5150

“Keep it simple stupid.”



Thats what Starks and Hook did … and it worked.



Thats what Hobbs and Starks did … and it worked.



#AEWDynamite

@BustedOpenRadio KISS“Keep it simple stupid.”Thats what Starks and Hook did … and it worked.Thats what Hobbs and Starks did … and it worked. KISS“Keep it simple stupid.”Thats what Starks and Hook did … and it worked. Thats what Hobbs and Starks did … and it worked.#AEWDynamite@BustedOpenRadio

With Hook now having gained a footing in the singles division, what is next for him in Tony Khan's Promotion?

If you use the quote from the first part, please add a H/T backlinking to this article.

We asked once of Vince McMahon's former employees if he will beat the charges

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far