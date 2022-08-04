WWE legend announces the end of faction in Tony Khan's promotion

The faction led by former WWE legend Taz abruptly dissolved this week on AEW Dynamite.

Last week, a stunned AEW audience witnessed Powerhouse Hobbs betray his partner, Ricky Starks. The Absolute had just lost his FTW Championship to HOOK, leading to a rant on the mic.

While Starks was addressing the fans, Hobbs suddenly hit the back of Starks' head, laying him out flat in the ring.

In this week's Dynamite, Powerhouse Hobbs faced Ren Jones in a singles match. Just before the match started, Taz announced in the commentary box that Team Taz was officially dead.

The former WWE legend also took to Twitter to reiterate his statement just minutes ago.

"TEAM TAZ - GONE."

You can check out the original tweet here:

ftw @OfficialTAZ TEAM TAZ - GONE. TEAM TAZ - GONE.

With the faction officially disbanded, Ricky Starks may now be open to embarking on a singles run. It remains to be seen how the brewing rivalry between him and Hobbs progresses in the coming weeks.

Fans had varied responses to the WWE legend's announcement

Taz's proclamation sent Twitter into a frenzy as fans reacted strongly to the end of the faction.

Several people expressed their disappointment and sadness at the disbanding of the team.

Some fans also praised the veteran for building up young stars in AEW.

Powerhouse Hobbs, Hook, and Ricky Starks have achieved much under Taz's tutelage. Now free from the umbrella of the faction, all three superstars are now free to explore other routes in AEW.

While Hook is the new FTW Champion, Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Stars are yet to bag any gold in the promotion. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how their AEW runs play out in the future.

What are your thoughts on the disbandment of Team Taz? Sound off in the comments below.

Who does Cesaro think is the best wrestler in the world? Click here to find out, folks.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far