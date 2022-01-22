WWE Hall of Famer sends a heartfelt message in support of Jon Moxley 

Mick Foley firmly believes that former AEW Champion Jon Moxley doesn't owe anyone an apology after his absence from pro wrestling for nearly three months.

While Mox's return segment on Dynamite has been universally praised, Bully Ray had a gripe with it, saying the AEW star should have apologized to fans. As expected, his comments didn't sit well, with fans arguing Moxley did a brave thing by prioritizing his well-being by entering an inpatient alcohol program.

Now Mick Foley has weighed on the issue. The WWE Hall of Famer vehemently disagreed with Bully Ray's comments, tweeting that Moxley doesn't need to apologize to anyone.

"Jon Moxley doesn’t need to apologize to anyone. Just my opinion," tweeted Mick Foley.

The aforementioned segment on AEW Dynamite featured the former WWE Champion opening the night with a heartfelt promo. Moxley talked about defeating his personal demons and thanked all his fans for having his back throughout his career. In closing, he issued an open challenge, daring anyone to face him.

Jon Moxley will make his in-ring return on this week's AEW Rampage

After making his return on Dynamite, Moxley will finally step back inside the squared circle at this week's AEW Rampage, battling it out against Ethan Page.

Mox last wrestled on the October 27th episode of Dynamite, defeating Preston Vance in the World Title Eliminator Tournament's quarter-finals. Though he was scheduled to compete in the semi-finals a week later, Tony Khan announced Jon Moxley's decision to take a hiatus from AEW.

It's safe to say there's little to no chance of Ethan Page winning as Mox is expected to defeat him with relative ease. The former AEW Champion could build momentum ahead of the Revolution 2022 pay-per-view, where he could feature in a marquee match on the card.

What do you agree with Mick Foley's comments for Jon Moxley? Sound off in the comments section below.

