Mickie James, Dax Harwood and others react after Mark Briscoe calls out Triple H for controversial social media post

Earlier today, Mark Briscoe went viral for a tweet that he directed to Triple H and management regarding a tweet that was posted that he claimed was distasteful. Several notable names in the industry have shared support for Briscoe.

The Twitter account of WWE on Fox recently posted a photo of Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits, calling them "Dem Boyz." The Sussex County Chicken took offense to this, as this was what he and his late brother Jay Briscoe were called when they were a tag team.

This may have come at a bad time, as the world lost Jay Briscoe earlier this year. Mark Briscoe later apologized and admitted he was too in his feelings and mentioned that no one should take any action on his previous claims.

"Oh yea, thatsss why I quit posting on Twitter lol. Just logged back on…woww. Some of y’all are wild lol. I just miss my brother, that’s all, and I got a little in my feelings when I seen the Fox post. @tripleh, you ain’t gotta fire nobody, times is tough. Love y’all..take it light people #DemBoysForever," he wrote.

The reactions of some stars to his previous tweet can be seen below.

Mark Briscoe and FTR challenged to match at the ROH Final Battle

This coming Friday, the Ring of Honor Final Battle takes place. A few days ago, the Blackpool Combat Club laid down the challenge for a match with Mark Briscoe and FTR.

Bryan Danielson and Wheeler Yuta made the announcement. They mentioned that this would be a match in honor of the late Jay Briscoe. They did not reveal who their third member would be, but this can be assumed to be either Claudio Castagnoli or Jon Moxley.

This match at Final Battle looks to be another banger of a match, and the six men in it will surely do what they do best in honor of a man who made a mark in the wrestling industry.

What do you think about this match for Final Battle? Let us know in the comments section below.

