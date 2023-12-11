AEW star issues apology to WWE CCO Triple H following recent controversy

Triple H was once again tagged by a veteran AEW star after a recent social media controversy that played out following this week's WWE SmackDown.

Mark Briscoe tweeted earlier today about how the official WWE on FOX account used "DEM BOYZ!" to refer to Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits. The tag team legend was not happy as he and his late brother Jay Briscoe used "Dem Boys" as nicknames for years. Mark lashed out and tagged Triple H, telling him that whoever made the post should be fired for lack of knowledge and perhaps slapped for lack of reverence.

The controversy went viral on social media, with fans and wrestlers weighing in. Briscoe made a follow-up tweet almost five hours later and tagged WWE's Chief Content Officer again. The inaugural ROH Hall of Famer also issued something of an apology:

"Oh yea, thatsss why I quit posting on Twitter lol. Just logged back on…woww. Some of y’all are wild lol. I just miss my brother, that’s all, and I got a little in my feelings when I seen the Fox post. @tripleh, you ain’t gotta fire nobody, times is tough. Love y’all..take it light people #DemBoysForever," he wrote.

In response to the original tweet, Briscoe has received a significant amount of positive feedback from fans this afternoon. This is a testament to how popular the 13-time ROH World Tag Team Champions are.

Former WWE star calls wrestling fans out over Briscoe controversy

While wrestling fans have sent a strong amount of positive feedback to Mark Briscoe today after his original tweet to Triple H, that does not mean they're all on his side.

Veteran pro wrestler Mickie James took to X this afternoon to address some of the negative feedback fans have posted about the situation.

"The comments alone remind me how comfortable people are being disrespected, & disrespecting others, all for a fake like on a soulless app. I’m aware it’s a tweet. I’m aware 'the boys' also, my friends, didn’t post it. I’m aware a brother & friend is still grieving. You should too," she wrote.

The Briscoes and others related to this latest controversy continue to trend worldwide on social media this evening. Triple H has not responded to Briscoe as of this writing.

