Mickie James hints at first-time-ever matches with major stars in AEW following title win

WWE legend Mickie James has faced nearly all of the biggest names in the wrestling business, but it appears that she has a number of AEW stars in her sights.

The 43-year-old has been wrestling for nearly 25 years at the time of writing and has achieved nearly everything there is to achieve in the women's division. She is a former five-time WWE Women's Champion, a former WWE Divas Champion, and is currently in her fifth reign as the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion.

Her recent win over Jordynne Grace at Impact Wrestling's "Hard to Kill" pay-per-view not only saw the former WWE Superstar win the Knockouts Championship for a fifth time, but she also saved her career by winning the match.

With plenty more left in the tank, there is one place where Mickie James hasn't wrestled: AEW. Speaking on a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Mickie reeled off a list of names she would like to face if she ever stepped foot through the "Forbidden Door."

"To go against someone at AEW, that's a door I've never walked through before. Britt Baker or Jamie Hayter, she's the champion, I love her. She's fantastic. Someone like Jade Cargill, who is an anomaly, she's an attraction, that would be two parallel universes, two different worlds colliding. That would be cool." (H/T Fightful)

James has crossed paths with a number of names who are currently on the AEW roster, including Madison Rayne, Mercedes Martinez and Kiera Hogan, as well as former ROH Women's Champion Deonna Purrazzo.

Mickie James is no stranger to walking through the "Forbidden Door"

While many fans associate the term "Forbidden Door" with AEW, WWE hasn't strayed away from knocking on that door as well.

The likes of Shinsuke Nakamura and Karl Anderson have already wrestled for Pro Wrestling NOAH and NJPW in 2023, but in 2022, Mickie James went in the opposite direction.

Mickie James was a shocking entrant into the 2022 Royal Rumble match, where she not only arrived with the Impact Knockout's Championship belt around her waist but also came out to the entrance music she uses in Impact.

The commentary team did mention that she had a long history with WWE but treated her as an Impact Wrestling performer, leading many to wonder who else could possibly step through the "Forbidden Door" in the near future.

