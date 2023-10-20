Mickie James reveals the reason why Nick Aldis turned down AEW for WWE

Nick Aldis was revealed as the new general manager on October 13th, but according to his wife, Mickie James, he did turn down an offer from AEW. But why?

Aldis had been a free agent for most of 2023 after his departure from NWA at the end of 2022. He had a brief stint in Impact Wrestling over the summer, but didn't sign a long-term deal with the company as he was reportedly bound for WWE.

He did have some interest from All Elite Wrestling. But why did he turn it down? In an interview with TV Insider, Nick's wife and WWE legend Mickie James revealed that it was the simple case of doing what was best for their son.

"It’s really interesting when I was back at WWE there was an opportunity for Nick to go to AEW. He turned it down because it was too much on our family for him to be on the road full-time along with me. Our son Donovan was three or four. I think about it now, and it has shifted. Nick has deserved this opportunity for a long time. A lot of people don’t realize he has been at this for almost 20 years I’d say …The way our careers have gone. It’s weird not really being in the same place for long, but I think it’s by design. We have to do our best for our son first. That means someone has to have a lighter schedule. Business picked up for the Aldis family. In the wrestling world, if people don’t know who Nick Aldis is, they will. He is an incredible talent." (H/T TV Insider)

Nick Aldis had already turned down an offer from AEW in 2020!

The recent interest from AEW in Nick Aldis isn't something that has been limited to this year as the former NWA World Heavyweight Champion was offered a place in All Elite Wrestling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the current Smackdown general manager admitted in an interview with Wrestling Inc. that the reason he turned down the offer to join AEW is so that he could keep his backstage duties and his in-ring work separate.

Aldis is technically a part of AEW history as he competed at the inaugural All In event in 2018 against Cody Rhodes, which was one of the main catalysts that led to the creation of All Elite Wrestling a year later.

