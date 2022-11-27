Create

"Might be better off in AEW" - Wrestling world urges Tony Khan to sign 30-year-old WWE Superstar following match at Survivor Series WarGames

By Ojas Kulkarni
Modified Nov 27, 2022 10:08 AM IST
Tony Khan has been signing multiple wrestlers to AEW
Tony Khan has been signing multiple wrestlers to AEW

Ronda Rousey successfully defended her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship at WWE Survivor Series 2022 in a match against Shotzi. Shayna Baszler was in Ronda’s corner for this match, and the champion started as the favorite to win the bout.

Shotzi triumphed in a six-pack challenge over Liv Morgan, Xia Li, Sonya Deville, Lacey Evans, and Raquel Rodriguez to earn the right to take on The Baddest Woman on the Planet. On the blue brand, Ronda and Shayna Baszler have not made things simple for her, hitting her at every chance on the way to Survivor Series.

Shotzi, the rising star of the women's category, gave Ronda a run for her money as was to be expected, but Ronda ultimately prevailed. She was forced to surrender after Ronda trapped her in the arm-bar. It was a nice battle with a few standout moments. At one point, the crowd even broke into chants of "We Want Sasha [Banks]" at one point.

It was the only women's singles match on the entire WWE Survivor Series 2022 match card, so fans expected more from it. Fans were disappointed with the match and urged Tony Khan to sign Shotzi to AEW.

Here’s how the fans on Twitter reacted after Ronda won the match against Shotzi.

Sadly, Shotzi is NOT over at allShe might be better off in AEW tbh
@JobberNationTV Well, when Vince took away her tank it kind of killed all her momentum
@JobberNationTV Corey and Cole might need to be called Damage Control when they try to cover for the Shotzi missteps.
@JobberNationTV Worst women’s match of the year candidate. Absolute botch fest
@bobwaters899 Shotzi is terrible. Ronda cant do much
“WE WANT SASHA” chants and boos during Shotzi vs Ronda 😭😭😭 #SurvivorSeries
what if after the match , ronda and shayna attack shotzi and sasha and naomi save her 🤭
I feel bad for Shotzi. 1st time getting a championship match and the crowd chants “We Want Sasha” #SurvivorSeries

It will be interesting to see what happens to Shotzi after the loss at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Do you think Shotzi should go to AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Quick Links

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...