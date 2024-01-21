"Might end Edge's career," "Welp Adam’s dead" - Fans react after blockbuster Adam Copeland match gets confirmed for AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan recently confirmed Adam Copeland's next opponent for the Cope Open. Wrestling Twitter has now reacted to All Elite Wrestling booking a match between Minoru Suzuki and Copeland.

Suzuki is a Japanese pro wrestling legend, having been a part of the business for over three decades. He has made sporadic appearances in the Jacksonville-based promotion over the past few years.

On Twitter, Tony Khan announced that the two international pro wrestling icons will face each other on the upcoming edition of AEW Dynamite:

"This Wednesday, 1/24/24 Savannah, GA Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite TBS Cope Open Challenge Match: @suzuki_D_minoru vs @RatedRCope For the 1st time ever, these 2 international legends will go 1-on-1 when Minoru Suzuki answers Adam Copeland's Open Challenge on TBS this Wednesday!" he wrote.

Fans on Twitter were incredibly excited to see Copeland and Suzuki lock horns inside the squared circle. While some were amazed to see the announcement of the upcoming match, others joked about the Japanese legend ending The Rated-R Superstar's career because of his hard-hitting wrestling style.

You can view some of the reactions in the image below:

Fans react to Adam Copeland facing Minoru Suzuki next week

Adam Copeland reflects on his match against Griff Garrison

On the January 10, 2024, episode of AEW Collision, Adam Copeland defeated up-and-coming star Griff Garrison in a short match.

On the Busted Open podcast, Copeland discussed his match with Garrison and said more elements could have been added to the contest if it was longer:

"So if I can get in there with Griff Garrison, what is a 30-second match gonna do for Griff Garrison? (...) Well, now you add in the element of the story, like, Copeland took this kid maybe a little lightly, and there’s something to him. It’s also an opportunity for him to get on a microphone. It’s an opportunity for reps in front of an audience that will have eyes actually watching because there’s a character in there that they know. That, to me, is all that needs to be said," he said.

On the latest edition of Collision, Copeland defeated Dante Martin in another match of the Cope Open.

Who do you think will prevail on the upcoming episode of Dynamite, Copeland, or Minoru Suzuki? Let us know in the comments section below.

