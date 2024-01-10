"What is a 30-second match gonna do?"- Adam Copeland opens up about facing 26-year-old star in squash match

Adam Copeland recently spoke about facing and defeating one of the dynamic rising stars in AEW in mere minutes.

We are talking about the same man he beat last week on AEW Collision, Griff Garrison. This was just a week after Copeland was robbed of his TNT Championship win at the Worlds Ends pay-per-view. The former Ultimate Opportunist was outsmarted by his former best friend, Christian Cage.

As Adam Copeland spoke about working his way up another title shot on Collision, he was interrupted by Maria Kanellis, Cole Karter, and the man he faced in an impromptu match right after, Griff Garrison.

However, the 26-year-old star found himself on the losing end at the hands of the former 11-time WWE World Champion in only five minutes. Copeland recently spoke about the criticism surrounding the match finish on the Busted Open Radio.

"So if I can get in there with Griff Garrison, what is a 30-second match gonna do for Griff Garrison? [...] Well, now you add in the element of the story, like, Copeland took this kid maybe a little lightly, and there’s something to him. It’s also an opportunity for him to get on a microphone. It’s an opportunity for reps in front of an audience that will have eyes actually watching because there’s a character in there that they know. That, to me, is all that needs to be said."

He added:

"If he can get in there and we have five minutes of time in there, I feel like he can learn more in the five minutes than he would in probably 200 matches with people of the same experience. I know that sounds kind of cocky and egotistical, but that’s the way it was for me when I was his age," Edge noted. [H/T Fightful]

Adam Copeland will reunite with former WWE rival on Dynamite

As announced by Tony Khan, Adam Copeland will be a part of an explosive eight-man tag team match this week on AEW Dynamite.

The Rated-R superstar would join forces with his former WWE rival, Dustin Rhodes, alongside Preston Vance and AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy to battle the team of Brian Cage, Lance Archer, and the Gates of Agony.

With Adam Copeland trying to work with as many young talents as he realizes his veteran status and in-ring time limit, it would be interesting to see this upcoming bout.

Are you excited for this 8-man tag team match?