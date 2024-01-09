Adam Copeland (fka Edge) set to join forces with former WWE rival on AEW Dynamite

Adam Copeland's next AEW Dynamite appearance would see him team up with an old foe from his WWE days.

We are talking about none other than Dustin Rhodes, fka Goldust, in WWE. The Rated-R Superstar and the Natural One share quite a history, dating back to their days in the global juggernaut. They last competed in a singles match against each other in 2006 on RAW and were a part of various other matches as well.

AEW President Tony Khan took to his X/Twitter account to announce that Copeland and Rhodes would join forces again after many years on the upcoming edition of AEW Dynamite.

They will team up with Preston Vance and AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy against the clan of Brian Cage, Lance Archer, and the Gates of Agony.

"This Wednesday 8pm ET/7pm CT #AEWDynamite TBS In @dailysplace, Mr @ThisBrodieLee reigns supreme! To honor The Exalted One, his protege @Pres10Vance will team with fan favorites @orangecassidy @dustinrhodes @RatedRCope vs @briancagegmsi @ToaLiona @thekaun @LanceHoyt WEDNESDAY!" he wrote.

Adam Copeland is looking to regain momentum after a major loss at AEW Worlds End

The WWE Hall of Famer recently announced his intentions to work his way back to a TNT Championship opportunity after the events that transpired at the Worlds End pay-per-view.

Adam Copeland defeated his former best friend, Christian Cage, to win the title. However, the latter retaliated by taking Killswitch's TNT Title opportunity he had won earlier that night and beating Copeland in mere seconds to regain his championship.

Adam came out last week on Collision to announce that he would work his way up to another title match. He found himself pitted in an impromptu match against Griff Garrison, a star he had wanted to face for a long time.

The Rated-R Superstar stuck to his word, regaining momentum by defeating Garrison with a cross-face submission hold. With Copeland back in the winning column, it would be interesting if he can keep it going as he is set to reunite with his old rival Dustin Rhodes on AEW Dynamite this week.

