Adam Copeland (fka Edge) beats 6 ft 3 in star in an impromptu match on AEW return

Adam Copeland surely was not in a good mood at this week's AEW Collision after being robbed of a huge win at last week's Worlds End pay-per-view.

The Rated-R Superstar went to battle against his former best friend, Christian Cage, for the TNT Championship in a No Disqualification match. While he did defeat Cage for the title, a little assist from Killswitch, who had won a TNT Championship title shot earlier that night, helped Christian win back the title in mere seconds.

Copeland addressed his loss this week on Collision, stating that he was ready to earn another title shot, starting from scratch. However, he found himself interrupted by the arrival of Maria Kanellis, Cole Karter, and Griff Garrison.

A verbal back-and-forth led to an impromptu match between Garrison and Copeland, a match that the former WWE Champion always wanted to have, seeing vast potential in Griff Garrison as a rising star.

Adam Copeland put in a valiant effort despite being pitted against the numbers game with Kanellis and Karter looming ringside. Despite almost beating him for the victory during the closing moments, Griff Garrison found himself hit with multiple headbutts by Copeland, who ended the bout by making the 6 ft 3 in star tap out to the cross-face.

Moreover, he even fed off a post-match assault from Cole Karter, nailing him with a thunderous spear. With Adam Copeland gaining back some momentum following his loss last week, it would be interesting if he is able to get another title match against Christian Cage.

