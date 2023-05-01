Despite appearing in the pro-wrestling scene only a handful of times, Mike Tyson seemingly has no hesitation or fear regarding beating up a major WWE star.

Apart from having sporadic appearances in the Stamford-based promotion, Mike Tyson has also been brought in by Tony Khan in AEW a few times. Tyson was instrumental in helping Cody Rhodes win his first TNT Championship and served as a guest commentator for All Elite Wrestling.

Tyson was also inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012. His experience in the pro-wrestling scene, coupled with his boxing prowess, apparently has him itching to pick a fight with Logan Paul.

Speaking in an interview with Alfred Konuwa of Forbes, Mike Tyson expressed admiration for the YouTube-turned-wrestler. However, Tyson also stated that he would fight Logan even without pay.

"I would do it! I would kick his [Logan Paul] fu*k*ng a*s, yes I would do it. Even though I love him though [laughs]," said Tyson. "This is what I found out about WrestleMania: Everybody says 'that's fake, that's fake. But the check is real. Deep down inside—don’t let [WWE] know—I would do this for free." [H/T:WrestleNews]

Mike Tyson is more inclined to appear in WWE than AEW

While the Hall of Famer knows that Tony Khan can offer him more money, he would apparently still prefer to appear in the Stamford-based promotion.

In an episode of the Hotboxin' podcast, Tyson claimed that Vince McMahon helped him during his first appearance in the company, which led to him clearing off a sizeable debt.

"Tony Khan and those guys, these guys wanted to put me on the show and stuff before. I don’t care if they got more money. Vince [McMahon] put on the show, I’d rather go there, even though [AEW] pay more money," Tyson said. [H/T: Fightful]

As of now, it remains to be seen whether Mike Tyson will get his wish to face Logan Paul in the future.

