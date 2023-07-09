Miro breaks silence after cryptic promo on AEW Collision

Following his cryptic promo segment on the latest episode of AEW Collision, Miro opened up on Twitter.

After a prolonged absence, The Redeemer returned to the Jacksonville-based promotion on the debut episode of Collision and squashed Tony Nese in a matter of minutes.

Tonight on AEW Collision, the 37-year-old cut a cryptic promo stating that he has a desire to hurt people. He claimed that he wanted to overcome his past and walk a righteous path, and also mentioned that he has found himself after battling his own god.

“Many men have lost themself after a deal with the devil. But only one man has found himself after a showdown with his god. I am ready to fight anyone and hurt them in ways they cannot hurt me. Because nobody can hurt the man who has nobody left to love. Nobody can hurt the man who has nothing left to covet. I cannot be tempted from my past. Not by a shiny belt, a false god, or a double-jointed hot wife. I must walk the righteous path. I must be what my god was not. Because I am Miro. And I sense a big battle is coming,” Miro said. [00:02 - 00:49]

Following the promo, the former WWE United States Champion took to Twitter to reiterate his statement. He teased that a big battle was coming to All Elite Wrestling.

"I sense a battle coming," The Redeemer tweeted.

Sheamus recently asked Miro to pay him Royalty following his match on AEW Collision

Last week on the Saturday Night Show, The Redeemer wrestled Anthony Henry. During the match, Miro held his opponent toward the ropes and gave him multiple shots to the chest. This move was very identical to Sheamus' 10 Beats of the Bodhran.

Upon seeing the move, Sheamus took to Twitter demanding that the AEW star send him a Royalty Check.

"DM me re: royalty check #tenbeats 🧐," Sheamus tweeted .

It is to be noted that both Sheamus and the former TNT Champion had been part of a faction together called the League of Nations.

