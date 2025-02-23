Miro (fka Rusev) makes blockbuster return after AEW exit, faces former WWE Champion

Miro reportedly exited AEW a couple of weeks ago alongside Malakai Black and Ricky Starks. The Redeemer has now made his return to the ring in a match against former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio in AAA.

Ad

The former WWE star signed with AEW in 2020 and had a decent first year with the promotion. Miro won the TNT Championship and had a dominant reign as champion. After losing the title, he seemingly suffered from a lack of creative direction, which eventually led to his departure from the promotion.

On the recent QPW show in Doha, Qatar, Miro made a surprising appearance and faced off against AAA Mega Champion Alberto Del Rio.

Ad

Trending

"AAA Mega Champion Alberto Del Río was Miro's first opponent in his return to the ring and it occurred at QPW in Doha, Qatar, as part of the SuperSlam III Super Event, which will be available from March 2 on @FiteTV @QPWrestling."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Vince Russo on how he would book former AEW star Miro in WWE

Miro was signed with WWE before moving to All Elite Wrestling in 2020. He first arrived on the main roster as a monster heel alongside his manager Lana (aka CJ Perry). The duo had some major heat on them during this run and former WWE head writer Vince Russo noted he would like to reunite them in the promotion.

Ad

In a recent episode of BroDown on Backstage Pass, Vince Russo reflected on how well Lana and Rusev worked together and would bring both of them back as a unit if he was in the creative team.

"Rusev, I mean, when he was with Lana, they had heat. They were over when Rusev and Lana did their bit. I mean, my God, bro, if I was them [WWE Creative], I would bring both of them back as that package."

Fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for former AEW TNT Champion Miro. A return to WWE could work for him as Triple H booked him well during his run in NXT.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback