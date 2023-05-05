Miro (fka Rusev) responds after WWE Superstar claims he "mentally snapped" in a match with him

Former AEW TNT Champion Miro has responded to a WWE Superstar who claimed that they "mentally snapped" during a match with the former "Bulgarian Brute."

WWE Superstar Xavier Woods took to Twitter recently to shed light on the nine-year anniversary of his two-on-one handicap match against the former Rusev at the Extreme Rules event in 2014.

Rusev defeated Woods and R-Truth, which led the former WWE Tag Team Champion to not only mentally snap but also become the catalyst to form The New Day with Big E and Kofi Kingston.

Austin Creed @AustinCreedWins This was also the day I mentally snapped and the aftermath was creating The New Day with @TrueKofi and @WWEBigE - we don’t always understand the journey but we need every bit of it to get to the goal. twitter.com/wwelovatic4eve… This was also the day I mentally snapped and the aftermath was creating The New Day with @TrueKofi and @WWEBigE - we don’t always understand the journey but we need every bit of it to get to the goal. twitter.com/wwelovatic4eve…

Upon hearing that he might have unintentionally helped form one of the most popular groups of the last 20 years, The Redeemer took pride in his work on social media with a short but sweet message.

"I did good," tweeted Miro.

Had it not been for Rusev's handy work nine years ago, Woods, Kingston, and Big E might not have gone on to become one of the most successful stables in WWE history, with an impressive record of 12 different reigns as Tag Team Champions across RAW, Smackdown, and NXT.

Is Miro returning to AEW in the near future?

At this point, AEW fans are starting to wonder whether Miro is even employed by Tony Khan, as he hasn't been on TV since September 2022 despite being perfectly healthy.

A recent update from Dave Meltzer claimed that there were still no plans for The Redeemer in regards to storylines, but could all that change when AEW debuts its new show Collision on June 17th?

"Leaked" plans began circulating on social media with a list of names penciled in for the premiere of Collision on June 17th, with Miro being listed as one of the top names.

These plans are, of course, rumors, with fans pointing out notable mistakes like Vickie Guerrero being listed despite not being on the AEW roster page, Matt Cardona making his "tentative debut" when he has already appeared for the company, and spelling Satnam Singh's name wrong.

