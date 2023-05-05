36-year-old WWE Superstar "mentally snapped" during match with Miro fka Rusev

Looking back at his match with Miro (fka Rusev in WWE), Xavier Woods recently noted that he mentally snapped that night, leading to The New Day's formation.

At Extreme Rules 2014, Rusev took on R-Truth and Xavier Woods in a Two-On-One Handicap Match. At the event, Rusev destroyed the duo and won the match in just under three minutes.

Woods recently recalled the bout in question via his official Twitter handle and made an interesting comment about it.

"This was also the day I mentally snapped and the aftermath was creating The New Day with @TrueKofi and @WWEBigE - we don’t always understand the journey but we need every bit of it to get to the goal."

How did fans react to Xavier Woods' statement about his match with Miro?

The New Day is one of the most popular factions in the history of WWE. WWE itself has named it the greatest tag team in the history of the promotion. Fans have been incredibly supportive of the beloved faction for years now.

Back in 2019, former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston opened up about The New Day's origins and shared the original plans for the faction:

"Initially Woods and E were talking about getting together and doing some sort of a faction. At that point in my career I was looking for a change, and it seemed like the perfect change. It was going to be three guys who were disgruntled with their positions in the company and wanted better, and that was the truth. Obviously, when we debuted, it ended up being a lot different from that. But we embraced what we were given, and we are what we are now." [H/T Fightful]

The New Day is one of the most decorated tag teams in the business. The trio has won tag team titles across RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. One wonders where Kofi, Woods, and Big E would be today if it hadn't been for The New Day.

Do you remember this Handicap match involving Miro and Woods? Who's your favorite member of The New Day?

