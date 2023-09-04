Miro makes a shocking revelation about his relationship with Lana: "I had forsaken you"

AEW star Miro (fka Rusev) made a shocking revelation about his relationship with Lana following her debut at All Out.

In her debut, Lana came to the aid of her husband, Miro, after he defeated Powerhouse Hobbs in a singles match. Following the match, Hobbs seemingly extended a hand of sportsmanship. The former TNT Champion then unleashed a brutal assault on Miro, and that's when Lana came out to help her husband.

However, The Redeemer did not seem pleased with his wife's interference and walked away from her after the match. Following her debut, Miro posted a cryptic tweet about his relationship with his wife.

"I had forsaken you," Miro wrote.

While the pair have been a real-life couple and even shared an on-screen partnership during their WWE days, this tweet has sparked speculation about the current status of their relationship.

Following her debut, the former WWE Superstar was also asked about her relationship status with her husband in a backstage interview. She did not elaborate much, as she seemed somewhat confused by Miro's actions, but it is clear that there is some tension between her and Miro.

Only time will tell what Miro's tweet means, and it remains to be seen what this means for the couple's future in Tony Khan's promotion.