"What’s your second move?" - Former WWE Star predicts Wardlow will fail to hit Powerbomb Symphony on him if they ever collide in AEW 

Miro recently expressed his desire to share the ring with Samoa Joe and Wardlow in AEW.

The Redeemer finally made his long-awaited return to AEW television last month. The former WWE Superstar had suffered a hamstring injury, which forced him to miss out on in-ring action for the better part of 2022.

However, he regained momentum instantly upon his return, defeating Johnny Elite and Ethan Page a few weeks ago.

Unfortunately, the Bulgarian star failed to become the inaugural All-Atlantic Champion in a four-way match featuring PAC, Malakai Black, and Clark Connors at Forbidden Door.

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Miro praised Joe for being a legit "a**-kicker" and noted that he would love to put on an instant classic with him someday.

The 36-year-old also spoke about Wardlow's meteoric rise as he believes the latter still has a long way to go despite showing immense potential:

"I respect [Samoa] Joe, a lot. He’s such a legit a**-kicker that I would love to face him and have that classic, put that meat to work. Wardlow is the young guy of the group. He’s got a lot more to learn. He’s big, he’s strong, he’s got the audience behind him, but there is a difference between being on the road for 10, 12, 15 years and doing it consistently," Miro said.

Miro is skeptical of Mr. Mayhem lifting him for the Powerbomb Symphony if the two ever collide in the ring:

"He’s got the powerbomb symphony or whatever you call it, but once you test yourself against one of these big guys like me or Joe, who you have a hard time to pick up for one of your powerbombs, then plans change, my friend. What’s your second move? What’s your third move? That’s where the challenge for him is going to come," he added.

Miro @ToBeMiro If you mock the god in front of you, don't be surprised when you meet the devil behind you. If you mock the god in front of you, don't be surprised when you meet the devil behind you. https://t.co/Br39rnFyWJ

Though Miro and Joe have clashed multiple times during the height of their careers in WWE, fans are yet to witness The Wardog vs. the Bulgarian star.

Miro vows to become AEW World Champion

Miro had an incredible run with the TNT Championship, a title he held for 140 days last year. Now, The Redeemer wants to capture the company's top coveted prize, the AEW World Championship.

He recently claimed that Tony Khan knows he's world champion material:

"Everybody knows I’m world champion material. From Tony Khan, to the audience, to you, to me; to call it otherwise would be short-changing the man who paid so much money to stay in this company for the long-term," he added.

Miro @ToBeMiro What I was is dead. I am born again. I am The Redeemer. God’s Favorite Champion What I was is dead. I am born again. I am The Redeemer. God’s Favorite Champion https://t.co/cNSQmMdS15

The former WWE Superstar is yet to receive a one-on-one opportunity to challenge for the AEW World Championship.

With Jon Moxley most likely needed to face some credible heel challengers for his interim title, Miro could be the perfect guy to step up in that slot.

