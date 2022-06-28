5 things AEW can do with Miro next after failing to capture the All-Atlantic Championship at Forbidden Door

AEW star Miro might have failed in his quest to become the inaugural All-Atlantic Champion, but he put on a dominating performance in the Four-Way match at Forbidden Door. The bout, which also featured PAC, Malakai Black, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Clark Connors, saw the Death Triangle member pick up the victory.

While PAC's win was well-deserved, many fans were rooting for The Redeemer to win gold after his triumphant return from injury. The former three-time WWE United States Champion has seen some success thus far with All Elite Wrestling as the TNT Champion in 2021.

Despite his latest setback at Forbidden Door, Miro is still primed to make an impact on AEW programming going forward.

Here are five things AEW can do with Miro next.

#5. Miro can challenge PAC in a singles match for the All-Atlantic Title

PAC is the first-ever All-Atlantic Champion

Miro should not be out of title contention just yet. While he was one of the favorites to be crowned All-Atlantic Champion, he fell short in the final hurdle. The Redeemer should stay in the hunt and challenge the new champion PAC in a singles match next, where he will have a more even playing field.

Miro vs. PAC would be a great exhibition of power versus speed, pitting two former WWE Superstars who have elevated their game since joining AEW.

The Bulgarian would make for a formidable rival, and winning the title could be a great way to increase its prestige within the company.

#4. Miro can recapture the TNT Championship

Miro is a former TNT Champion

Miro was unstoppable as the TNT Champion. Not only did he bring prestige to the championship, he became an even bigger star with it. After defeating former champion Darby Allin, the Bulgarian beat everyone who stepped up to challenge him, including the likes of Lance Archer and Eddie Kingston.

He would eventually drop the belt to Sammy Guevara, and since then, unfortunately, the TNT Title has not felt as important.

Current champion Scorpio Sky is arguably lacking in challengers at this point in time. Miro could set his sights on the former SCU member and reclaim what was once his. The Bulgarian can easily go on another run if he so pleases.

#3. Miro can form a new monster tag team with another heavyweight wrestler in AEW

Miro faced Lance Archer at Double or Nothing 2021 for the TNT Title

When Miro made his AEW debut back in 2020, he was immediately paired up with Kip Sabian as his 'Best Man.' The gimmick was ultimately unsuccessful as he felt like a lackey to the British wrestler. They did team up a couple of times together, and those were the only instances when the Bulgarian had a tag partner in the company.

Imagine if Miro decides to form an entirely new tag team with another heavyweight wrestler, it would be a frightening prospect for the entire AEW tag team division.

The best candidate would be Lance Archer, who is devoid of storylines right now. They were previously rivals over the TNT Championship and proved to have great in-ring chemistry.

The two behemoths would run roughshod if they were paired together, potentially winning the AEW Tag Team Championship if given the opportunity.

#2. Miro could turn babyface

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Miro on AEW: “I love this place and Tony Kahn believes in me. He lets me do me. He doesn’t have to be involved in every single thing.” wrestlingnews.co/aew-news/miro-… Miro on AEW: “I love this place and Tony Kahn believes in me. He lets me do me. He doesn’t have to be involved in every single thing.” wrestlingnews.co/aew-news/miro-… https://t.co/fZJkg9mPGK

Miro has been primarily positioned as a heel in his All Elite Wrestling career. However, there is no denying that he is exceptionally popular with fans. His current gimmick has connected really well with the audience. The Redeemer is both menacing and unintentionally hilarious at times.

Coming back from a long injury layoff, the AEW faithful are rooting for Miro to become a major fixture in Dynamite going forward. It feels inevitable that Tony Khan should turn him babyface at some point.

He could face off as a good guy against a new batch of opponents, from Scorpio Sky to Chris Jericho. It is also an effective way to keep the Bulgarian fresh.

#1. Miro should challenge for the AEW World Championship

RUKUS @MikeyRukus

🤘 🤘

REDEEMER (MIRO AEW THEME)



God's Favorite Champion EP COMING SOON!



open.spotify.com/album/72JJwtHs… Well now.... look what just showed up on @Spotify REDEEMER (MIRO AEW THEME)God's Favorite Champion EP COMING SOON! Well now.... look what just showed up on @Spotify 🤘😎🤘REDEEMER (MIRO AEW THEME)God's Favorite Champion EP COMING SOON!open.spotify.com/album/72JJwtHs… https://t.co/e8xebc84hH

Miro is confident that he will eventually become a world champion in All Elite Wrestling. He said as much in an interview with Fightful after the former WWE Superstar revealed that he signed a lucrative new contract with Tony Khan.

"They [All Elite Wrestling] wanted me to sign a long-term deal for a reason and I signed long-term for a reason [laughs]. It's a place where I can be creatively free and now the ball is in my court. Everybody watching AEW knows that I am a world champion. I know it. I don't want to sit around a collect a check. I want to create and evolve and to become world champion. Before that, I'm focusing on the All-Atlantic Championship." [H/T Fightful]

A focused and motivated Miro could spell doom for the main event scene. While Jon Moxley is the interim AEW World Champion and CM Punk, the current champion, is recuperating from an injury, The Redeemer would be a worthy addition to upset the current establishment. Don't be surprised to see Miro winning the big one sooner or later.

What happened after AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door? Click here for more.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Miro become the AEW World Champion? Yes No 3 votes so far