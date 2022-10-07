AEW star reflects on WWE RAW segment featuring his wife and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson 

WWE veteran Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson made a surprising return on an edition of RAW in 2014, interrupting a segment featuring Miro and his wife, CJ Perry (Lana).

The AEW star signed with WWE's developmental territory in 2010 and made his main roster debut four years later. He took on a heelish gimmick named 'Rusev', always ready for a fight. Lana managed and often accompanied him to his matches. During most of his tenure with World Wrestling Entertainment, he portrayed the role of a heel.

In an October episode of RAW, Miro and his wife were interrupted by The Rock and the two got involved in a heated exchange of words before punches were thrown at each other. The WWE legend held nothing back when it came to roasting Miro and the segment later turned out to be a fan favorite moment for many. The AEW star and his wife were released by the company in 2020.

The former TNT Champion recently took to Twitter to share a two-word response to a throwback post by a fan:

"Good times" posted Miro.

Check out his tweet here.

Former WWE star Miro seemingly frustrated with current run on AEW

The AEW star signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2020 shortly after he was released from WWE. He last competed in an AEW ring at the Forbidden Door event in June. Since then, he has made sporadic appearances where House of Black members have been trying to lure him to their side.

The AEW Superstar has teased his unhappiness with the company on multiple occasions. He recently responded to a tweet by AEW's official social media page where they took a trip down history lane with him losing the TNT title to Sammy Guevara. The 37-year old exclaimed that the promotion did not have the decency to tag him in a post that pertained to him losing the TNT title to Guevara.

Last month, Miro liked a fan's tweet which cited that he was being under-utilized in AEW. With his former employees seemingly hoarding released talent, it led to speculation about the AEW star's interest in jumping ship to the previous company with Triple H at the helm. Additionally, Lana teased an interest in signing with All Elite Wrestling and joining her husband.

Would you like to see Miro and Lana return to WWE? Sound off in the comments.

