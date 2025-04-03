Miro's next appearance gets officially confirmed amid WWE return rumors

Former WWE star Miro recently left AEW after months of speculation about his future. His next appearance following his departure has now been confirmed.

Miro joined AEW in 2020 and quickly rose to prominence in the promotion. He captured the TNT Championship and was a dominant force in the ring. However, after losing the title, his appearances on TV diminished over the years. Amid his absence, there were rumors of creative differences between him and the company. After being absent from TV for over a year, the former Rusev departed the Jacksonville-based promotion earlier this year. Recently, rumors surfaced that he had re-signed with WWE.

Rikishi recently confirmed on social media that the former AEW star will be making an appearance for his promotion KnokXPro during WrestleMania 41 week in Las Vegas.

Check out his Instagram Story here.

Screengrab of Rikishi's Instagram Story (source: Rikishi's Instagram account)

WWE is reportedly interested in signing Miro

Much like his AEW run, Miro's time in WWE started in dominant fashion. He destroyed everyone on the roster to become the United States Champion. At one point in his career, the former AEW star was one of the most popular stars on the roster with his Rusev Day gimmick.

However, he was never pushed to be a main event player in the Stamford-based promotion and was involved in disappointing storylines, such as the one involving his real-life wife C.J. Perry and Bobby Lashley. This was what initially forced his exit from the company. After his AEW exit, fans speculated that he would return to the Stamford-based promotion.

During a recent episode of a live Q&A on Sportskeeda's WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes was asked if it was expected for any former AEW stars to show up in WWE. He noted that the Bulgarian Brute could pop up in the Stamford-based promotion before the end of the year since the company is interested in signing him. However, he also mentioned that the deal might not happen now and may take place during the summer or fall.

"I'd expect Miro before the end of the year. I know there's interest there. I don't know if he's ready to sign right now. Maybe, more of a summer or fall type of thing." [From 10:27 onwards]

It will be interesting to see if the former Rusev pops up in WWE soon.

