WWE interested in bringing back former AEW star this year (Exclusive)

WWE is interested in bringing back a former AEW star, according to WrestleVotes. The person in question is none other than Miro. The former Rusev was a major midcard attraction during his time with the Stamford-based promotion.

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes was asked if he expected any more AEW names to pop up in WWE somewhere down the line.

"I'd expect Miro before the end of the year. I know there's interest there. I don't know if he's ready to sign right now. Maybe, more of a summer or fall type of thing." [From 10:27 onwards]

Former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long recently reacted to the rumors of Miro and Lana returning to their former promotion. The real-life CJ Perry had a brief stint in AEW where she was involved in a storyline with her husband.

"I really can't answer that. I don't know what really the problem was with them when they were in WWE. So, I can't tell you. I don't know. But congratulations on their wedding and I wish both of them the best," said Teddy Long.

Fans will have to wait to see if The Bulgarian Brute and The Ravishing Russian make their return under Triple H's creative direction on The Road to WrestleMania 41 or after the premium live event.

