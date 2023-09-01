Miro's one word reaction to Shinsuke Nakamura's post

Shinsuke Nakamura is one of the most accomplished pro wrestlers on the active WWE roster, and is currently plying his trade on the RAW brand. His social posts show he has a mutual appreciation society that comprises wrestlers in different wrestling franchises.

Once his opponent and later his tag team partner, Miro, who is currently with AEW, wrestled in WWE as Rusev. The Shinsuke-Rusev feud was well-received by wrestling fans. Rusev and he fought for the US States Championship from 2018 to 2019, with both of them holding the belt at different times during the feud. Later, in 2019, the two formed a tag team.

Miro has not forgotten his time in the ring with "Swagsuke." He recently replied with a one-word comment to Nakamura's social media post, which shows the Japanese star striking a karate pose.

"San," he wrote.

Nakamura also sent Miro with a single-word reply.

"Miro," he wrote.

The term "San" is a Japanese word. When translated into English, it means either "Dear" or "Honorable."

The conversation might seem a bit strange, but it is similar to two warriors acknowledging each other's presence, and being respectful towards each other.

Shinsuke Nakamura promises to "change" things at Payback

Nakamura is now in a feud with Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. The two have been going back and forth for a while, and all of that has culminated in a match at the Payback Premium Live Event, which is just a day away.

The King of Strong Style has promised that he will "change" things at Payback. He has continuously targetted the WWE Champion's injured back with his words and antics, which is bound to make Seth nervous as he heads into the championship match.

Shinsuke Nakamura has already hit Seth where it hurts most during his promos – threatening that The Aerialist won't be able to pick up his daughter once he is done with him.

