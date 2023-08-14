Miro's WWE on-screen ex-girlfriend implies she has unfinished business with him

Former WWE Superstar Danielle Moinet (fka Summer Rae) has seemingly implied recently that she wished to continue a certain storyline she had with the now-AEW star Miro back when they were both in WWE.

The storyline featured a love square between Miro, CJ Perry (fka Lana), Dolph Ziggler, and Moinet herself. This was back in 2015, and on-screen, Miro and Lana had broken up with each other. Summer Rae then introduced herself as Lana's replacement and Miro's new partner. This led to Ziggler further joining the fray as Lana's new partner and this created a "Love Square" situation between the four of them.

It's been almost a decade since the storyline and Moinet recently implied that there may still be more in store with regard to the afore-mentioned storyline. She recently retweeted a fan-made video of pictures of herself and Miro, with Cody Rhodes' promo saying he would finish the story against Roman Reigns playing along.

The tweet can be seen here.

Summer Rae on the retweet list of the post

This may ostensibly confirm that she has an interest in re-opening the storyline if given a chance to.

Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae wants to see CM Punk face certain AEW star

Despite not being signed on currently by any wrestling promotion, former WWE Superstar Danielle Moinet has constantly kept up with the latest happenings in and around the industry.

Yesterday, she gave her reactions to Saturday's AEW Collision. Following the main event match between CMFTR and The House of Black, Moinet took to Twitter to post a simple message, suggesting a match between CM Punk and Malakai Black.

"I need Punk vs Malakai"

See Moinet's tweet here.

Punk and Black shared a moment where they both sat down in the middle of the ring and simply stared at each other. Punk mimicked Black's typical move of sitting down at the center of the ring, and did this until the rest of the stars came to the middle as well and began brawling again.

