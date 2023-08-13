Summer Rae wants to see Malakai Black face former WWE Champion in a first-time-ever singles match

Should AEW star Malakai Black go up against a former WWE Champion, CM Punk, in a singles match? Summer Rae thinks so.

This week on Collision, the House of Black went up against CMFTR in an intense match. The AEW Trios Titles were on the line, raising the stakes in what already promised to be a banger match. The win looked possible for either team, but an unexpected interference led to the House of Black retaining.

Samoa Joe made good on his promise to "convince" CM Punk to accept his All In challenge, as he took the Second City Saint out of the match at an opportune moment. It should be noted that Punk was able to hold his own against the House of Black. He even went up against Malakai Black at one point to make for an interesting segment.

This led to several fans speculating about a singles match between the Dutch Destroyer and Punk down the line. Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae also took to Twitter to make her thoughts on the subject clear.

"I need Punk vs Malakai," Summer Rae tweeted.

You can check out the original tweet here.

As of now, it remains to be seen if Malakai Black and CM Punk will face each other in singles action someday.

