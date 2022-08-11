"Some people talked s***" - Miro reflects on insulting Lana during their controversial storyline in WWE

AEW star Miro recently opened up about hurling insults at his wife Lana during their controversial WWE storyline.

Back in 2015, the former TNT Champion and Lana (aka CJ Perry) were part of an infamous storyline in WWE. Perry was involved in a romantic angle with Dolph Ziggler while Miro aligned with Summer Rae. The two on-screen couples feuded against each other for months.

At the time, Miro and Perry were dating in real life. When TMZ broke the news that the two had gotten engaged, Vince McMahon abruptly scrapped the storyline, believing that the news would ruin the illusion of the two feuding on WWE television.

Speaking on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, The Redeemer opened up about cutting insulting promos on Lana for the angle. He also spoke about how the storyline was perceived by fans:

"Some of the stuff was written, like the 'cold fish Lana' or 'stupid woman cow', all these things, or throwing the fish behind her. Hey, it sounds funny. But it was a funny storyline. I thought it was supposed to funny and I played my role great. But also, it was so watched. You can go back and watch the numbers, it was so watched, the storyline. And at the same time, some people talked s*** about it," said Miro. (41.06-41.39)

The former TNT Champion went on to praise his former colleagues Dolph Ziggler and Summer Rae:

"Dolph is an amazing worker and a great friend of mine. Summer was great and everybody played their role fantastic," he added. (41.43-41.52)

Lana and Rusev faced an awkward backstage situation during the storyline

WWE decided to wrap up the storyline after word of Miro and Lana being engaged broke out. It's noteworthy that they were in a relationship for several years before tying the knot in July 2016.

However, backstage preparations for the storyline were tough for the couple. The former dancer had to rehearse kissing Dolph Ziggler in front of Vince McMahon and Miro.

Appearing on The Sessions, the Ravishing Russian disclosed that the rehearsing situation was awkward for the couple:

"The crazy thing with Dolph that was super awkward was that we actually had to practice the kiss in front of Vince and Miro. So the funny thing is, Summer [Rae] was telling the story of how she had to practice kissing Dolph in front of Vince. I was like, 'What? You had to practice in front of Vince? Oh my God. Okay.'" said Perry.

(You can read more here)

Miro jumped ship to AEW in 2019 and has been on an amazing run. He is currently feuding with Malakai Black, but could potentially join Malakai's House of Black stable in the coming weeks.

CJ Perry has appeared backstage in AEW on a couple of occasions. It will be interesting to see if she reunites with Miro on All Elite television in the future.

