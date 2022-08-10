"What can I argue with him?" - Former WWE Superstar discloses Vince McMahon canceled his wedding plans on television

Former WWE Superstar Miro (fka Rusev) recently turned the clock back to talk about the scrapping of his infamous storyline involving Summer Rae.

In 2015, The Redeemer briefly ended his on-screen alliance with his then-manager Lana, citing his three consecutive losses to John Cena. Miro and Lana soon embarked on a romantic angle, but not with each other. They formed kayfabe relationships with Summer Rae and Dolph Ziggler respectively.

The affair culminated in a match between Rusev and Ziggler at SummerSlam, which ended via double count-out following interference from Rae and Lana. The feud continued to pick up steam for weeks before TMZ ruined the storyline by leaking photos of Lana and Miro getting engaged secretly.

Despite Rae proposing to the Bulgarian star a week earlier, the company unceremoniously dropped the storyline. Speaking on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Miro revealed that he was poised for an on-screen wedding with Summer Rae before his engagement forced Mr. McMahon to nix the plans:

"People thought that CJ [Perry] did it, which she didn't. Somebody leaked it. Yeah, our story got canceled right away, like immediate. I think I was supposed to win the IC title and do the wedding with Summer. But it all got scrapped. And I went to talk to Vince, and I couldn't understand, like Vince, who cares? This is TMZ. He's like, 'No, they're world news. They're like CNN.' Okay then, what can I argue with him?" Miro said.

Renee Paquette @ReneePaquette I got to sit down with the legend himself @ToBeMiro ! We talk him truly living the American dream. His journey from Bulgaria to the USA to WWE to AEW to finding love with this hot flexible wife @TheCJPerry …and of course the controversy of their engagement being leaked to TMZ I got to sit down with the legend himself @ToBeMiro! We talk him truly living the American dream. His journey from Bulgaria to the USA to WWE to AEW to finding love with this hot flexible wife @TheCJPerry…and of course the controversy of their engagement being leaked to TMZ 😬😳 https://t.co/kXzs04kWNW

AEW star Miro potentially implies he had a better run in WWE

While Miro and his wife Lana parted ways with WWE on a sour note, the former may still think he was better off in the sports entertainment juggernaut than in AEW.

God's Favorite Champion recently liked a fan's tweet saying that it seemed like he had it better in WWE.

The Redeemer liked the fan's opinion about his career in AEW!

The former WWE Superstar's subtle reaction may signify that he's unhappy with his lack of TV time in AEW. If true, it wouldn't be surprising with the company's stacked roster and relatively limited weekly programming.

Miro is currently involved in a feud with Malakai Black, but the angle's payoff seems to have been pushed back due to Brody King and Darby Allin reigniting an old rivalry.

With AEW All Out fast approaching, it will be interesting to see how The Redeemer gets reinserted into his feud against The House of Black.

