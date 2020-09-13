Vince McMahon's initial reaction to Lana and Rusev's engagement revealed

Pro wrestling legend Arn Anderson recently went live on his official Youtube channel and opened up on a variety of topics. The former WWE backstage producer talked in detail about Vince McMahon's initial reaction when the boss realized that Lana and Rusev were engaged.

Anderson stated that Vince McMahon was furious upon learning about the relationship. Rusev and Lana had announced their engagement on Instagram, and Vince wasn't thrilled when he found out.

Oh yeah, it was pretty tense. It was one of those things where they're trying to pitch a storyline on TV but it gets exposed, and it's just that. It's hard for me to actually even have an opinion, because the minute I go old school and go, 'they shouldn't have done that', then entire companies or groups of people are exposing the business on the other side of the tracks. So, I don't know what to think to be honest with you.

It's safe to say that Vince McMahon is pretty strict when it comes to wrestlers breaking kayfabe

Back when Rusev and Lana announced their engagement, the duo was involved in an angle with Dolph Ziggler and Summer Rae. Lana and Rusev went on to reference their engagement on WWE TV.

The WWE Universe seemed to be on the couple's side when they allegedly received heat for announcing the engagement, with many stating that keeping kayfabe alive in today's times is incredibly hard, thanks to social media. Vince McMahon is a product of a time when wrestlers used to go to great lengths to keep kayfabe alive, and he himself rarely breaks character when on WWE TV.