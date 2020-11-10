There have been numerous anecdotes of Vince McMahon reacting angrily to various things that Superstars have done. Some have been reasonable reasons for the WWE Chairman to be angry, while others have been downright ludicrous.

This one falls in the ludicrous section as it was revealed by former WWE Superstar Miro that Vince McMahon was angry with him and his real-life Lana for getting married in WWE.

Vince McMahon punished Miro for not telling WWE about his marriage to Lana

In his appearance on the Talk is Jericho podcast hosted by Chris Jericho, Miro, formerly known as Rusev in WWE, said that he was punished and made to do "jobs", i.e lose constantly, after his on-screen storyline had to be changed because of his real-life marriage. Vince McMahon explained the reason why the storyline Miro was in had to be nixed after his marriage to Lana.

"Somebody leaks that (photos of their wedding) and they blame her. They blame me. I do jobs for six months. Our story gets cancelled that night we were in Chicago. I remember it because I was supposed to win the IC title. I was supposed to get married with Summer. They nixed it that night, and when I talked to Vince, he's like, 'well, TMZ, it's like CNN. It's world news. Everybody knows it's true... Everybody will go against it.' So CJ did nothing for a long time, and I was doing jobs forever." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Miro explained that he did not have heat in WWE except for the above mentioned incident. He stated that it wasn't his or Lana's fault as the photos of their wedding were leaked by someone in WWE.

Lana and Rusev got married in 2016 after getting engaged in 2015. The couple met while working together in WWE. The two were in a storyline opposite each other in 2015 when Rusev was with Summer Rae and Lana was with Dolph Ziggler. That storyline was ended by Vince McMahon after it came to light that Lana and Rusev were engaged.

The couple then got back together in storyline but once again split last year when they featured in the controversial storyline featuring Bobby Lashley. Rusev was released by WWE earlier this year, while Lana is still with WWE.