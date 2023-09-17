"Miss you!!" - Saraya (fka Paige) responds to praise from top female WWE Superstar

Current AEW Women's Champion Saraya (fka Paige) has recently gotten support from one of the WWE superstars she worked with during her time with the Stamford-based promotion.

This was former WWE Women's Champion Natalya. Both of these women have gotten to share the ring with one another on multiple occasions during their time in WWE. They both held the title of Divas Champion, and Saraya had the honor of becoming the inaugural NXT Champion.

Recently on Twitter, Saraya responded to some fans who claimed she was lying about not having any work done on her. She debunked the rumors by explaining the situation. Natalya replied to her tweet, showing her support for the AEW star.

Expand Tweet

The AEW Women's Champion was sure to acknowledge the support of Natalya, as she sent in a reply as well.

Expand Tweet

What took place during Saraya's discussion with a fan?

AEW Women's Champion Saraya set the record straight after a fan accused her of lying regarding her face and body. She was accused of lying about not having any work done on her body, the fan posted two pictures of the AEW star and was clearly insinuating that there were significant differences.

She then replied directly to the fan and mentioned that these were ten years apart, and aside from her aging, she said that makeup and fillers were the reason why she looked different. She admitted she got lip fillers, and Botox eight years ago, and if this counted, she mentioned that this was the only work she had done, and she had never been under the knife.

"Bb. That first pic I was 21. I’m 31 now. If you know ANYTHING about make up and filters (yes like everyone I edit my pics) you can see it can make anyone look a little different. Second one is very good make up by @itszacphoenix and also a filter. I got my lip filler 5 years ago. Haven’t since. I get Botox in my forehead since I was 23. Which means you guys couldn’t even tell had Botox when you assumed i had zero work done. I’ve never been under the knife on my face or had filler anywhere but my lips."

Expand Tweet

It was nice to see that despite working for different promotions, several women in the industry immediately showed support for one another through their ups and downs.

What were your reactions to this interaction between Saaya and Natalya? Let us know in the comments section below.

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here