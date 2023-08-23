MJF and Adam Cole's match at AEW All In is "gonna be a total show-stealer," says Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Hall of Famer writer Bill Apter recently gave his pick for the match on the All In card that he was most excited for. This was the main event featuring MJF and Adam Cole for the AEW World Championship.

This match between MJF and Adam Cole for the title has been in the making for around two and a half months since the Panama City Playboy confronted the Devil of AEW. Now, Better than You Bay-Bay gets to share the stage in the promotion's biggest show for the greatest prize the promotion has to offer and in the main event of all matches.

While on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast, Bill Apter mentioned that he was also excited about this main event and believed that this would be a show-stealer.

He enjoyed how both men will not only challenge for the ROH Tag Team Titles but go at each other in the main event, and that, for him, was good story-telling.

"The one match I really wanna see, I really didn't think I'd get fight fever for this, is MJF defending the AEW World belt against Adam Cole. I think it's gonna be a total show-stealer. The rest of the show, I think, is gonna be really good. In the pre-show, they're going after the tag team titles, so let's say they win the tag team titles, so let's say they win the tag team titles, and now they're against each other in the main event. I think it's just great story planning, and I love it," he said. [19:26-19:56]

MJF comments on another great milestone for professional wrestling

AEW World Champion MJF recently expressed his thoughts on AEW and WWE's new records regarding ticket sales. AEW's All In broke the previous record held by WrestleMania 32 for tickets distributed.

On the other hand, WWE was able to garner 90,000 ticket sales for both days of their WrestleMania 40 event next year. The Salt of the Earth took to Twitter to praise both promotions for reaching certain milestones.

He believed this was an indication that professional wrestling was winning, whether the fans or the promotion itself. He did not shy from making a snarky comment, saying how in the end, what was important was that he was winning, possibly a nudge to his match at All In.

"Both companies setting attendance/gates records left and right. Pro wrestling is winning. The fans are winning. But most importantly and I think we can all agree on this, I’m winning," MJF tweeted.

Expand Tweet

The main event of All In looks to be the most anticipated match on the card, as the storyline between these two stars is at its climax, and fans are very much speculating and anticipating the result.

Who do you think comes out of All In as AEW World Champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot