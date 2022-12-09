MJF blames 32-year-old star for abysmal drop in AEW Dynamite ratings

The AEW World Champion MJF recently took to Twitter to point out the reason behind the abrupt drop in ratings for the Promotion.

Ever since CM Punk's controversial "Brawl Out" incident, Tony Khan's Promotion has been on rough seas when it comes to ratings and viewership. While big names like Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho and William Regal attempted to steer the ship back into position, many critics and fans believe that the show has suffered a degradation in quality.

With MJF dethroning Moxley for the world title, many hailed his reign as a new era for the company. However, ratings have continued to drop disappointingly low. While reports from Dave Meltzer sighting cable issues being the reason behind the ratings drop that has recently emerged, the Salt of the Earth has blamed Ricky Starks instead.

"I have inside information Ricky Starks took out all the spectrum boxes after our scuffle to ensure he seemed like a ratings draw in comparison to the rest of the show. This man is selfish and yet you love him?!? Sad."

While the tweet is seemingly another instance of MJF blending reality with kayfabe, it remains to be seen if the Absolute will respond to the accusations in the coming weeks.

MJF had previously made a bold proclamation regarding AEW

While the Salt of the Earth is now at the top of the totem pole, he is yet to move the needle in terms of ratings.

Previously at the Full Gear media scrum, MJF had proclaimed that his victory had made AEW "destination television."

"Times they are a changing! You [Tony Khan] wait your turn baby people pay to see me, not you. Let's talk shall we. AEW is now destination television once again. The ship has been steered properly once again. This belt is now the most important belt in this entire sport, and it's thanks to three letters. It damn sure ain't AEW, I know for a motherf*cking fact it's not MOX, it's MJF."

Only time will tell if Tony Khan's brand will be able to recover from the setbacks in the near future.

