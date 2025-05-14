MJF bold message hours before possibly joining "greatest faction ever" on AEW Dynamite: Beach Break

MJF is preparing for a major segment on tonight's AEW Dynamite: Beach Break. The 29-year-old is expecting The Hurt Syndicate to induct him into its ranks, and he posted an unhinged message on social media just hours ahead of the show.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has a new purpose in All Elite Wrestling. After years of both leading his own factions and running solo, he's decided to join The Hurt Syndicate. MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin have been dominant since joining the promotion, and it seems that Friedman wants in on the action.

Winning the group over hasn't been easy, though. Maxwell has tried just about everything, but Lashley has been hesitant. Finally, after MJF took out Top Flight last week, the AEW World Tag Team Champion informed him that he would get his answer on tonight's Dynamite.

The Wolf of Wrestling tweeted about the upcoming segment and tried to connect with fans at the same time. Unfortunately, his post came off as just a little bit arrogant:

"I was told I should try to relate more to fans. You ever look in the mirror and go, wow. I’m about to join the greatest faction ever. I’m ridiculously rich, and handsome with a legit historic career and I’m not even 30 yet And then kiss your reflection? You ever do that?"

MJF is looking forward to Bobby Lashley's answer on AEW Dynamite

In his attempts to join The Hurt Syndicate, Maxwell Jacob Friedman has given gifts to Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin. But while the AEW World Tag Team Champions made good use of the offerings, they still haven't let MJF into the faction.

Lashley finally clarified the requirement to Friedman last week: to get in, he had to hurt people. The Wolf of Wrestling did just that when he leveled Top Flight, demonstrating that he adhered to The Hurt Syndicate's creed.

"Look forward to your answer, Bob," he wrote after the show.

Fans are split on whether Lashley will actually allow MJF to join the group. While Max seems confident, it wouldn't be the first time a carefully constructed plan fell through for him. When that happens, The Salt of the Earth usually shows his darker side, but whether that will be the case tonight remains to be seen.

