MJF breaks silence after major reference before WWE Backlash 2025

Former AEW World Champion MJF reacted to getting referenced during the Countdown to WWE Backlash 2025 pre-show. The Devil was compared with a former United States Champion before the PLE.

While Maxwell Jacob Friedman is a top star in AEW, he was mentioned on WWE's programme recently. During the pre-show before Backlash, a fan flashed a placard that said "LOGAN PAUL IS THE POOR MAN'S MJF." The sign instantly went viral all over social media, and fans had different opinions on the said statement.

While many believe Logan Paul has been a genuinely good heel over the past few years, others believe that he is not on MJF's level in terms of heel character work. Interestingly, The Salt of the Earth also took notice of the placard. He broke his silence and asked fans to cut Logan Paul some slack, as everyone was a 'poor man's MJF' according to him:

"Guys cut the kid some slack. Everyone is," MJF wrote.

MJF once offered huge praise for the WWE star

Back in 2022, MJF praised the performance of Logan Paul after the latter came close to dethroning the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2022.

Speaking on Bartool Sports, Friedman praised Logan's performance while pointing out that the social media megastar would have found out exactly how hard wrestling was on one's body:

"So he literally, his knee just exploded. Just exploded, literally in one match and by the way, Logan Paul, you did an incredible job [at Crown Jewel]. I thought he did an absolutely transcendent, major, incredible job but yeah, he found out that this sport is really, really hard on your body."

Moreover, MJF is set for a major segment with The Hurt Syndicate this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, where Bobby Lashley will give his answer on whether he agrees to add Friedman to the group.

It remains to be seen what transpires in the segment on Wednesday.

